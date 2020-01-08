London - Soaring sales of pea milk, salmon pastrami and baba ganoush are predicted for this year as consumers move further away from a traditional diet of meat and two veg.
A survey of food trends by BBC Good Food magazine highlights new dishes and ingredients expected during 2020. The magazine said this year will be dominated by the "unstoppable" surge of plant-based products, replacing meat and dairy.
The trends report added: "The name pea milk will have kids in stitches, but this – made from yellow split peas – is the next big plant milk because it has one of the lowest environmental footprints."
It also quoted April Preston, of Marks & Spencer, who said: "Our customers are adopting flexitarian lifestyles and we’ve a pipeline of new plant-based products planned."