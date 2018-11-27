Pesto and wine pairing at Neill Ellis Wines Pictures: Instagram (neilelliswines)

This summer Neil Ellis Wines invites food and wine lovers to indulge in their unique Pesto and Wine Play pairing adventure.



The family-owned winery is located on the slopes of the Helshoogte Pass in Stellenbosch.





The Neil Ellis team, with the help of a chef, dreamed up a selection of recipes which have been tweaked to create four pestos to cross-pair with four Neil Ellis Terrain-Specific Wines.





Pesto and Wine Play is a fun name for a fun experience.





It is not a dedicated set of pairings.





Visitors are invited to experiment with the respective pestos and wines and discover their own choice combinations.









The following four pestos are lined up for the Pesto & Wine Play and served with pita bread:





The four Neil Ellis wines you can look forward to are:





Amica Sauvignon Blanc: A complex, vibrant, barrel-fermented Sauvignon Blanc from a single vineyard in the Jonkershoek Valley with notes of white florals, nectarines, lime and lemongrass.

Whitehall Chardonnay: An elegant Burgundian-style Chardonnay from a single vineyard in the Elgin Valley with youthful lime and melon aromatics, gorgeous ripe citrus notes, great texture and freshness.

Bottelary Hills Pinotage: A multi-faceted Pinotage from 20-year-old bush vine vineyards in the Bottelary Hills, showing dark plum, cherry and blackberry fruit with elegant floral notes and a touch of dark chocolate.





The four vibrantly coloured pestos and the four wines are set out on the table in front of you, together with descriptions of the wines and details of the ingredients in the pestos.





Play with all the flavours, aromas and mouthfeels, explore the different combinations and come up with your very own favourites.









Cost for Pesto & Wine Play: R100 per person.





For enquiries and bookings (bookings only essential for groups): 021 887 0649 or [email protected]



