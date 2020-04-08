RECIPES: Easy Easter cocktails to try at home

Are you are in the mood for something a bit more sweet and have a bottle of brandy in the house? Why not try these delicious cocktails this Easter weekend?

Director of the SA Brandy Foundation, Christelle Reade-Jahn says that South African brandy is made from the highest quality base wine, usually Colombard or Chenin Blanc and that most aromas in their brandies are the result of maturation in oak barrels; so, the consumer may pick up fruity notes of peach and apricot, the sweet tastes of chocolate and caramel, nutty flavours or spices like clove and nutmeg.

Marketing Manager for Angostura aromatic bitters in South Africa, Vanessa Nel adds that adding a drop or two of bitters to brandy-based cocktails emphasises the underlying notes of the brandy and when it comes to chocolate, adds another layer of richness to the dessert.

Below are their top three brandy cocktails to pair with ‘something-chocolate’.

Brandy Crusta. Picture: Supplied

Brandy Crusta

Ingredients

50ml brandy