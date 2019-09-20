SA's best bartender, Owen O' Reilly heads to Glasgow to compete in bartender competition. Picture: Supplied.

South Africa's best bartender, Owen O' Reilly, will be heading to Glasgow next week to compete in the World Class Bartender Competition finals. Speaking ahead of his trip, O' Reilly said he hopes to wow judges with his homegrown Rooibos brew.

For the international championship, each participant had to come up with a commercial cocktail concept that would also benefit impoverished communities.

O' Reilly said a canned rooibos tea-based mix which he has named Vuka was an obvious choice.

"Rooibos is indigenous to South Africa and speaks to the country’s rich heritage," O' Reilly said on Friday.

"It’s also becoming a firm favourite in bars across the world, as bartenders move away from complex mixes by including organic and natural ingredients, such as fynbos. Rooibos’ naturally sweet taste lends itself to various infusions and is an exciting medium to work with."

If he wins, O' Reilly said he plans to uplift the Wupperthal community – situated in the heartland of Rooibos – with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his proposed Rooibos mix.

More than 60 countries will compete for the sought after title where cocktail lovers will be able to sample over 150 drinks from contestants between the 25th and 29th of September 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)