The gin school is open. Picture by Toni Cuenca for Pexels

South Africans love gin, the trend is going nowhere - in fact it's only mushrooming even more. The collaboration between Protea Hotel by Marriott Mossel Bay and Inverroche Distillery has resulted in the opening of South Africa and Mossel Bay’s very first Gin School.

The team at Inverroche have always been giving lessons on gin making and now this partnership will take things to new heights.

The Gin School is being run in association with the hotel’s already iconic The Café Gannet restaurant, with the school itself having transformed what was previously the Ochre Conference Room into a new venue with a sophisticated warm ambience that enables patrons to sit bar style, lounge on Chesterfield sofas or be seated in traditional restaurant surroundings.

The school will teach you about the history and origins of gins, the distilling process and how to create original gin from scratch. Of course there will also be a focus on the Inverroche.

Classes are offered twice a day (at 10h30 and 15h00) and can accommodate up to 36 guests at a time.

Bookings for individuals can be made on the day, but booking in advance is recommended for larger groups.

For more information or to book visit www.cafegannet.co.za or email [email protected]