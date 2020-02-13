SEE: Joburg’s hottest eating spots 'Streets that feed your soul'









Che Argentine grill. Picture: Supplied I’m A foodie. Finding new spots for a gastronomic outing is one of my favourite things to do. Yes, you have your malls and casinos that ensure new restaurants make it onto everyone’s radar by inviting influencers, bloggers and the media to opening night.

But, after a while, the vibe dies down and it is replaced by an insatiable yearning for a new spot. Joburg offers a melting pot of ethnic dishes, catering for every palate and budget.

Below are the streets where the piquancy of the dishes, peppered with an inviting atmosphere, will find favour with food lovers.





Fox street, Maboneng Precint





Pata Pata (286 Fox Street) This place specialises in African cuisine. The décor is very rustic-chic. And there are great cocktails on offer, along with regular live entertainment.





Little Addis Cafe (280 Fox Street) This Ethiopian hole-in-the-wall of a restaurant in Maboneng has got everyone talking. It is not just the delicious aromas

emanating from the kitchen that lures people in, but they get such great reviews and are attracting quite a loyal following.





Dosa hut. Picture: Supplied

Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkwood





Saigon Suzy Parkwood (144 Jan Smuts Avenue). They offer a celebration of South East Asian cooking that draws influence from Southern China, Vietnam and Thailand. And there is an option to have a private Karaoke session.





There is plenty to choose from on the menu, from small plates to home- style mains, including Poh, which is a popular street food dish that is a traditional Vietnamese broth with rice noodles, fresh herbs and your choice of meat or vegetables.





The dessert selection is most tempting, too, with several decadent options if you have a sweet tooth.





CHE Argentine Grill (148 Jan Smuts Avenue). They used to be in Maboneng Precinct. This restaurant is the creation of two Argentines: Oscar and Bernado, who united through the love of the cuisine of their home country and a desire to share their favourite dishes with South Africans.





They started out selling empanadas. Today, they have a restaurant with a menu to drool over. As the name suggests, an open fire grill is where most of the magic happens.

Central Road, Fordsburg



