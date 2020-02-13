Che Argentine grill. Picture: Supplied
I’m A foodie. Finding new spots  for a gastronomic outing is one  of my favourite things to do. Yes,  you have your malls and casinos  that ensure new restaurants make  it onto everyone’s radar by inviting  influencers, bloggers and the media to  opening night.

But, after a while, the vibe  dies down and it is replaced by an  insatiable yearning for a new spot.  Joburg offers a melting pot of  ethnic dishes, catering for every palate  and budget.

Below are the streets where the  piquancy of the dishes, peppered  with an inviting atmosphere, will find  favour with food lovers.

Fox street, Maboneng Precint

Pata Pata (286 Fox Street)  This place specialises in African  cuisine.  The décor is very rustic-chic. And  there are great cocktails on offer,  along with regular live entertainment.

Little Addis Cafe (280 Fox  Street)  This Ethiopian hole-in-the-wall  of a restaurant in Maboneng has got  everyone talking.  It is not just the delicious aromas
emanating from the kitchen that lures  people in, but they get such great  reviews and are attracting quite a  loyal following.

Dosa hut. Picture: Supplied
Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkwood

Saigon Suzy Parkwood (144  Jan Smuts Avenue).  They offer a celebration of South  East Asian cooking that draws  influence from Southern China,  Vietnam and Thailand. And there is  an option to have a private Karaoke  session. 

There is plenty to choose from on  the menu, from small plates to home-  style mains, including Poh, which is  a popular street food dish that is a  traditional Vietnamese broth with rice  noodles, fresh herbs and your choice  of meat or vegetables.

The dessert selection is most  tempting, too, with several decadent  options if you have a sweet tooth.

CHE Argentine Grill (148 Jan  Smuts Avenue).  They used to be in Maboneng  Precinct. This restaurant is the  creation of two Argentines: Oscar  and Bernado, who united through  the love of the cuisine of their home  country and a desire to share their  favourite dishes with South Africans.

They started out selling  empanadas. Today, they have a  restaurant with a menu to drool over.  As the name suggests, an open  fire grill is where most of the magic  happens.
Central Road, Fordsburg

Dosa Hut (48 Central Road)  I absolutely love this place.  The food is absolutely divine and  they have an extensive selection of  vegetarian, chicken, meat and seafood