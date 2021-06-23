Simon Cowell reportedly investing over R9m in drinks company

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning to invest R9.9 million in diet alcoholic drinks brand Skinny Lager. The music mogul has overhauled his lifestyle in recent years, and one of the changes he's made is to opt to drink SkinnyBrands Premium Lager when he fancies a tipple.

And Simon has become such an "absolute devotee" to the drinks - which have just 89 calories per bottle - he's decided to invest in the company as he's sure other people will be just as impressed. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Simon is an absolute devotee to Skinny Beers and he has decided to buy into it. He drinks two of them a night and after some thought knew he wanted to get involved. “The drinks are all vegan, gluten-free and kosher so it ticks all of the boxes when it comes to Simon’s dietary requirements.

“He gave up meat and dairy as part of his fitness kick and having this alcoholic drink instead of another means he’s not breaking away from his routine. “Simon is now planning on investing £500 000 (R9.9 million) in the company and believes Skinny Lager can become a mainstream drink in the UK. He is so confident about the product and now wants to put his name to it.”