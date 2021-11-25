Sonia Mbele taps into water market to quench thirsts

Local actress and TV producer Sonia Mbele is quenching the thirst of her fans after launching her own water range. The businesswoman has expanded her portfolio by adding Alkamax: Supercharged Water with speed.

She recently held a launch party in Melrose Arch and it was the blue water. Mbele took to Twitter to share the good news with her fans, that she had tapped into the water market. The former “Generations” star shared that Alkamax is the first black owned, proudly South African company that manufactures and distributes top-tier Alkaline water with a pH of 10+ and an TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) of 13-50.

The ultimate goal is to produce thee healthiest water while assisting, mentoring and empowering individuals with an interest to re-sell and re-distribute water in this climate of scarcity to the masses! pic.twitter.com/2jFoOv8MKF — Sonia Mbele (@TheeSonia) November 25, 2021 Mbele explained that her goal with her water is to produce the healthiest water on the market while also assisting individuals who have an interest, to re-sell and re-distribute it. Considering the drought situation in South Africa, Mbele's business venture is a need. She is looking forward to roping in ordinary South Africans into her venture and the high unemployment in the country has pushed her into doing something.

“Because of job losses and unemployment, and the consistent water crisis we face in Africa, Alkamax came up with a solution to provide supercharge quality water at affordable prices. “Therefore helping to change the economic situation and allowing anyone and everyone to create an extra income,” she explained to TshisaLive. Speaking to “Drum”, the actress revealed why she chose to venture into the water business.

“I thought to myself, how can I get multiple streams of income? How can I also inspire my fellow South Africans that suffered the very same strain I suffered? How can we all make money and sustain ourselves and I thought of water,” she told the publication. “So I thought, we are a consuming society. I’m a big water drinker. I even sleep with a litre of water next to my bed.” More and more Mzansi personalities are exploring ventures of multiple income streams. It seems more individuals are realising that having your hand in several pies does not hurt.