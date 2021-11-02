Tequila cocktails to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos, the Mexican Day of the Dead

If you are looking for Dia de Los Muertos tequila recipes to serve during the Day of the Dead you have come to the right place. Taking place from October 31 until November 2, Día de Los Muertos or Mexico’s Day is a special time in Mexico and is rich with important cultural traditions.

Most of all, it is a celebration of life honouring deceased loved ones. It features altars decorated with flowers, candles, sugar skulls, pan de Muerto bread, and other traditional Day of the Dead food and drink. And this year, Espolòn, a brand of tequila from Campari America celebrates the Day of The Dead in memory of Cirilo Oropeza, Espolòn’s founding father and Maestro Tequilero who passed on in October 2020.

Oropeza left behind a legacy that will live on and be cherished, just like the memory of countless artists and change-makers throughout Mexico’s history. His game-changing essence which witnessed him work tirelessly on perfecting the science of distilling and combining it with the art of tequila making inspired a movement of embracing individuality and creativity. Ensuring that as long as there are people in the world who value change and the bravery it takes to make something new, the Espolòn community will continue to spur Oropeza’s spirit along and be inspired by it in return.

Below, the brand pays tribute to the legend with two signature cocktails that you can try at home. Espolòn Paloma Ingredients

60 ml Espolòn Blanco 15ml fresh lime juice 120ml pink grapefruit soda

Lime wedge Grapefruit peel (optional) Salt rim (Optional)

Method Build in a tall glass with plenty of ice, add a grapefruit soda last, and stir to incorporate the ingredients. Garnish with a lime wedge. Spicy Margarita

Ingredients 60 ml Espolòn Reposado 30ml fresh lime juice

15ml agave syrup (depending on sweetness) Sea salt crusta rim (a half rim is a good option) Liem peel or wedge