That’s the spirit! Queen Elizabeth launches gin with ingredients from her own garden

It appears the Royal family know how to live it up and celebrate good times. Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate, in Norfolk, London, has launched its “Sandringham Gin” before the holiday season. Not only is the brand from the queen’s country estate, but it’s made with ingredients from her garden. The gin is made with Sharon fruit, also known as the Chinese persimmon. According to the Sandringham website, the ones used for the gin grow in the Walled Garden, on a sheltered wall at the end of what was a range of glasshouses, built on the winnings of the famous racehorse, Persimmon, owned by King Edward VII. The foliage from myrtle plants, also grown on the estate, originated from a cutting taken from Princess Alexandra’s wedding bouquet on her marriage to Prince Albert Edward, who later became King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra.

Our new Buckingham Palace gin is available to pre-order online: https://t.co/ccIPwpyZeN



Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves are among the 12 botanicals hand-picked for the gin in the Gardens at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/Kfeo0jyUL1 — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) July 17, 2020

People Magazine reports that the distillers recommend the royal tipple be served by "pouring a measure into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon“.

The queen enjoys a daily cocktail of gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice just before lunch, says Darren McGrady, a former palace chef.

Another public figure who recently launched his own gin brand is Snoop Dogg.

The arrival of Snoop’s gin brand, Indoggo, comes 26 years after the hit song Gin & Juice stole the ears of hip hop fans worldwide. Indoggo gin, which contains seven botanicals and is infused with all-natural strawberry flavour, is a collaboration with spirits veteran Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage Group.

In an interview with The Drink Business, Towns said Indoggo stands out from other gins because Snoop took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile.