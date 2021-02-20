The 3 beauty benefits of champagne

A frequent question that I seem to hear amongst people is regarding whether or not wines are either good or bad for one's health and for one’s beauty, also if champagne can help heal signs of ageing.

The debates are probably endless on this topic and the internet is flooded with both products and claims of benefits that champagne offers consumers and especially those who wish to banish away those ever-increasing wrinkles that age rewards them with. Experts reveal that the world's favourite celebratory beverage is indeed packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and the type of detoxifying properties that can make your hair and skin glow.

Champagne expert Oscar Masubelele also recently took to Twitter to share the benefits of champagne when it comes to skincare beauty.

Masubelele said the benefits of champagne to your skin, only come when it is applied directly to your face, and that it is a cure-all for blemishes and an amazing toner. He added that it detoxifies the skin with antioxidants, and for oily skin, its antibacterial properties help with acne flare.

According to wikiHow, below is how you can use champagne for skincare.