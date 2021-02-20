The 3 beauty benefits of champagne
A frequent question that I seem to hear amongst people is regarding whether or not wines are either good or bad for one's health and for one’s beauty, also if champagne can help heal signs of ageing.
The debates are probably endless on this topic and the internet is flooded with both products and claims of benefits that champagne offers consumers and especially those who wish to banish away those ever-increasing wrinkles that age rewards them with. Experts reveal that the world's favourite celebratory beverage is indeed packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and the type of detoxifying properties that can make your hair and skin glow.
Champagne expert Oscar Masubelele also recently took to Twitter to share the benefits of champagne when it comes to skincare beauty.
Masubelele said the benefits of champagne to your skin, only come when it is applied directly to your face, and that it is a cure-all for blemishes and an amazing toner. He added that it detoxifies the skin with antioxidants, and for oily skin, its antibacterial properties help with acne flare.
Remember— Monsieur Ponto (@monsieurponto) February 19, 2021
The benefits of Champagne to your skin, only comes when is applied directly to your face. Champagne is a cure-all for blemishes and an amazing toner.
Champagne detoxifies the skin with antioxidants. For oily skin, its antibacterial properties helps with acne flare.
According to wikiHow, below is how you can use champagne for skincare.
Using champagne as a toner
- Use the toner on oily or normal skin. The alcohol in the champagne may be too drying for dry or sensitive skin. It will, however, help kill bacteria and fight acne on oily skin types.
- Wash your face. Remove make-up with an oil-free make-up remover. Wash your face as usual with your regular facial cleanser. Pat skin dry.
- Swipe champagne over the skin. Pour 1 tbsp. of flat champagne in a small bowl or dish. Dip the end of a cotton ball in the champagne and wipe it across your face. The antioxidants and tartaric acid in the wine will help to even out skin tone, while the antibacterial properties will help to fight oil and acne.
- Moisturize your skin. Alcohol can be drying, so remember to keep your skin as hydrated as possible. Let your skin rest for a few moments after wiping it with the champagne, then apply your favourite moisturizer. To avoid over-drying skin, do not use this treatment more than 1-2 times per week.
Making a champagne face mask
- Use this mask for normal and oily skin. This type of face mask should not be used on dry or sensitive skin, as it could cause irritation or dryness.
- Tie your hair up out of the way. Put long hair in a ponytail or bun away from your face. If you have bangs, clip them up on top of your head. You may want to use a hairband to keep stray hairs out of your face.
- Combine the ingredients. In a small bowl, pour ½ cup of powdered clay. Add 2 tbsp. of either heavy cream or plain yoghurt. Add ¼ cup of flat champagne and stir until combined.
- Apply the mask. After stirring the mixture thoroughly, quickly apply the mask to your face before it dries. Use your fingers, a fan brush, or a makeup sponge to apply the ingredients to the entire surface of your face and neck, if desired. Let the mask dry for approximately 20 minutes.
- Rinse your face. Wet a washcloth with warm water. Gently remove the mask by wiping your face in small, circular motions. Rinse your face thoroughly to ensure that all residue is removed.
Taking a champagne bath
- Mix ingredients. In a large bowl, mix ½ cup of Epsom salt and cup of powdered milk. Add 1 cup of flat champagne to the mixture. Stir to combine the ingredients.
- Add honey. Pour 1 tbsp. of honey into a small, microwaveable bowl or container. Heat the honey in the microwave at medium power for 30 seconds. Add it to the champagne mixture and stir.
- Run the bath. Run a warm bath. Add the champagne mixture to the bath as the water is running to distribute it evenly. For added aroma, pour in a few drops of essential oil (e.g. lavender oil) or add rose petals to your bath.
- Soak for 15-30 minutes. Climb into the warm champagne bath and relax for 15-30 minutes, as desired. If you're comfortable, you may soak for up to 45-60 minutes. Note that spending any longer in a warm bath may lead to dizziness, overheating, nausea, and a drop in blood pressure.