The best alcohol-free bubbly for Mother’s Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With Mother’s Day just a few days away, many of you might be looking for last-minute gift ideas, or even what to cook to make your mother feel even more special. You cannot go wrong with some bubbles. However, since you can't legally purchase any alcohol products, it means you might have to settle for the next best thing - alcohol-free bubbly. Before you roll your eyes, hear us out. With more people turning to alcohol-free beverages because of their healthier lifestyles, it makes sense that more brands are creating de-alcoholised and alcohol-free versions of their beverages. This has led to them upping their game in terms of beverage offerings. They have realised that fans of bubbly do not like sweet beverages and so they have diversified their offerings across the board. So, to toast to the mother figure in your life, we have chosen our favourite alcohol free bubblies.

Pro Tip: If you think it's too sweet for your palate, then add a bit of tonic or soda or sparkling water to your bubbly. It will make if even more refreshing.

Robertson Winery Dry Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White. Picture: Supplied

Robertson Winery Dry Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White

Grapes grown in Robertson Winery’s lime-rich soil produce elegant sparkling wines with finesse. The alcohol in this wine has been carefully removed to preserve the fruity aromas and vibrant flavours.

Delightfully dry with a vivacious sparkle, gorgeous notes of pear and mandarin come to the fore accompanied by hints of orange blossom and honeysuckle. Refreshing and charmingly drinkable, serve well-chilled to keep the bubbles and flavours at their peak.

Available nationally and retail between R50 and R55 per bottle.

Van Loveren Papillon Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White. Picture: Supplied

Van Loveren Papillon Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White

The Papillon brand is produced by well-known family vineyards – Van Loveren in the Robertson Wine Valley.

This is a delightful sparkling white with festive flavours of sun-kissed grapes. It’s fruity, sweet, and made from red Muscadel fruit. It is ideal as an aperitif and also good with dessert and fruit.

Papillon is available countrywide at prices ranging between R44.99 and R49.99.

JC Le Roux - Non-alcoholic Le Domaine. Picture: Supplied

JC Le Roux - Non-alcoholic Le Domaine

This is an enchanting sparkling white that has all the finesse, crisp freshness and gentle sweetness of J.C. Le Roux Le Domaine, but in a non-alcoholic alternative that allows you to have an extra glass or two anywhere, anytime.

Its mouth-filling sweetness and clean finish will enliven any occasion. It can be best enjoyed with a lamb burger topped with cranberries and red onion and blue cheese marmalade.

Available nationally and retail between RR64 and R80 per bottle.

Woolworths Brut Muscat. Picture: Supplied

Woolworths Brut Muscat

Woolworths Brust Muscat is made of elegant off dry grape flavours laced with a fine mousse (bubble). They have selected local Muscat grapes early in the season to ensure lower sugar levels and a balanced sparkling juice. That said, you can make every celebration special and indulgent without the side effects of alcohol.

Retails price: R52



