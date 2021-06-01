LifestyleFood DrinkDrink
Woolworths has recently launched a standalone liquor store, WCellar. Picture: Shavan Rahim
Woolworths has recently launched a standalone liquor store, WCellar. Picture: Shavan Rahim

The jokes just keep on coming as social media reacts to opening of Woolies’ first standalone liquor store

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Last week, Woolworths launched a new concept standalone liquor store, WCellar.

Located next to the Woolworths food market in the Nicolway branch in Bryanston, Johannesburg, the retailer’s move will see it competing with several other retailers that have standalone liquor stores, among them Spar’s TOPS brand and Pick n Pay Liquor.

The retailer said the liquor store offered wines, beers, craft beers, ciders and spirits.

The company also aims to open another WCellar store in Gauteng. The aim is to roll out a national footprint in the future.

With Woolworths known for being a costly brand, here’s what Tweeps had to say about the opening of the new liquor store:

@veggietta wrote: “Imagine the English after we get drunk from the alcohol.”

@LungileDube wrote: “Weee people will be taking alcohol on credit. somebody's dad is about to be blacklisted for a 48 of Castle Milkstout and 5 Mellow Wood bottles.”

Another user, @MbusowMasango said, “There'll be 'Woolies Carling black label' with a price tag of R30 a quart.”

Woolworths senior wine buyer Rebecca Constable said the retail company was constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve on its offering of quality products.

“At Woolworths, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve on our offering of quality products, so we’re excited about the launch of the WCellar brand extension”.

Constable added that the selection of drinks was carefully curated by the retailer’s team of experts.

“We’re confident that our customers won’t need, or want, to go anywhere else for their complete shop,” she said.

Share this article: