The jokes just keep on coming as social media reacts to opening of Woolies’ first standalone liquor store

Last week, Woolworths launched a new concept standalone liquor store, WCellar.

Located next to the Woolworths food market in the Nicolway branch in Bryanston, Johannesburg, the retailer’s move will see it competing with several other retailers that have standalone liquor stores, among them Spar’s TOPS brand and Pick n Pay Liquor.

The retailer said the liquor store offered wines, beers, craft beers, ciders and spirits.

The company also aims to open another WCellar store in Gauteng. The aim is to roll out a national footprint in the future.

With Woolworths known for being a costly brand, here’s what Tweeps had to say about the opening of the new liquor store:

WCellar will sell wines, beers, craft beers, ciders and spirits in the hopes to compete with Spar’s Tops, Pick n Pay Liquor, Shoprite. pic.twitter.com/ICUe62TyTV — Madima (@MaanoMadima) May 27, 2021

@veggietta wrote: “Imagine the English after we get drunk from the alcohol.”

@LungileDube wrote: “Weee people will be taking alcohol on credit. somebody's dad is about to be blacklisted for a 48 of Castle Milkstout and 5 Mellow Wood bottles.”

I need to make use of those woolies wine vouchers ASAP. — Les! (@Sedz_Mo) June 1, 2021

Another user, @MbusowMasango said, “There'll be 'Woolies Carling black label' with a price tag of R30 a quart.”

price points? Woolies wine is a vibe so why not https://t.co/yvO1pCeETq — T. 🌗 (@Thandiwe_L) May 27, 2021

Woolworths senior wine buyer Rebecca Constable said the retail company was constantly looking for ways to innovate and improve on its offering of quality products.

Constable added that the selection of drinks was carefully curated by the retailer’s team of experts.

“We’re confident that our customers won’t need, or want, to go anywhere else for their complete shop,” she said.