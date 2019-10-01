With spring in full swing and the big days of summer just around the corner, thoughts turn inevitably to the lighter side of things in wine.
The days of heavy reds, of fires, and rich casseroles have become nothing but memories.
Summer salads, smoked salmon, prawn dishes and light pasta creations will soon become the food of choice.
Naturally the joys of rosé wines come to mind, some dry and fruity, some sweeter, some even with a bubble or two will be seen on most tables and poolsides.
These wines are not made for keeping, as the secret of their charm is their fresh fruit flavours.