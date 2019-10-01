The perfect rosé for summer









Roodeberg Classic Rosé 2019. Picture supplied. With spring in full swing and the big days of summer just around the corner, thoughts turn inevitably to the lighter side of things in wine. The days of heavy reds, of fires, and rich casseroles have become nothing but memories. Summer salads, smoked salmon, prawn dishes and light pasta creations will soon become the food of choice. Naturally the joys of rosé wines come to mind, some dry and fruity, some sweeter, some even with a bubble or two will be seen on most tables and poolsides. These wines are not made for keeping, as the secret of their charm is their fresh fruit flavours.

They're all made from red grape varietals. The secret ingredient? There is very limited skin contact, just enough to give them their heavenly hue.

Roodeberg, a South African classic celebrates its 70th anniversary this year and has released the 2019 vintage of their vibrant Rosé just in time for the balmy summer.

Stepping out with a new silver filigree trim, the Roodeberg Classic Rosé 2019 delights with subtle aromas of strawberry, candy floss and raspberry intertwined with hints of rose petals and Turkish delight.

“Our blush liquid is a meticulously crafted blend made predominantly of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. This wine is fresh and crisp with good acidity and a fruity long finish,” says winemaker Louwritz Louw.

The alluring salmon-pink rosé is ideal for relaxed get-togethers and the perfect patio wine when friends pop over. It captures the attention on its own or with dishes meant for sharing such as tapas, salads and sushi.

The Roodeberg Classic Rosé 2019 is available at leading stores countrywide, selling at R89 to R95 a bottle.



