Party coolers for your #NewYear party. Picture by Dumisani Dube

Pimm’s punch

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

  • 250 ml Pimm’s
  • 125 ml lemon juice
  • 500 ml lemonade
  • 500 ml ginger ale
  • 1 small cucumber, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1 apple, diced
  • 1 orange sliced
  • 125 g strawberries, halved
  • mint leaves
  • ice cubes for serving

Method

Pour all the drinks into a large jug. Add the cucumber, fruit, mint leaves and ice, and mix well.

Rosé Sangria

Serves 12-14

Ingredients

  • A few slices of watermelon
  • 2 limes, thinly sliced
  • 45 ml castor sugar
  • 160 ml orange liqueur
  • 1 litre of lemonade or soda
  • 750 ml rosé wine, chilled

Method

  1. Put the watermelon and lime slices in a serving container or large jug and sprinkle with the sugar.
  2. Pour over the orange liqueur and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes before serving.
  3. Add the lemonade and wine with lots of ice and serve immediately.

Sparkling punch. Picture by Dumisani Dube
Sparkling punch

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

  • 750 ml sparkling wine, chilled
  • 750 ml lemonade, chilled
  • 160 ml coconut liqueur
  • 250 g mixed berries
  • 125 ml granadilla pulp
  • 1-2 limes, thinly sliced
  • ice cubes to serve

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a punch bowl or large jug and serve with lots of ice.