Pimm’s punch
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
- 250 ml Pimm’s
- 125 ml lemon juice
- 500 ml lemonade
- 500 ml ginger ale
- 1 small cucumber, thinly sliced lengthwise
- 1 apple, diced
- 1 orange sliced
- 125 g strawberries, halved
- mint leaves
- ice cubes for serving
Method
Pour all the drinks into a large jug. Add the cucumber, fruit, mint leaves and ice, and mix well.
Rosé Sangria
Serves 12-14
Ingredients
- A few slices of watermelon
- 2 limes, thinly sliced
- 45 ml castor sugar
- 160 ml orange liqueur
- 1 litre of lemonade or soda
- 750 ml rosé wine, chilled
Method
- Put the watermelon and lime slices in a serving container or large jug and sprinkle with the sugar.
- Pour over the orange liqueur and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes before serving.
- Add the lemonade and wine with lots of ice and serve immediately.
Sparkling punch
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
- 750 ml sparkling wine, chilled
- 750 ml lemonade, chilled
- 160 ml coconut liqueur
- 250 g mixed berries
- 125 ml granadilla pulp
- 1-2 limes, thinly sliced
- ice cubes to serve
Method
Combine all the ingredients in a punch bowl or large jug and serve with lots of ice.