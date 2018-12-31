Party coolers for your #NewYear party. Picture by Dumisani Dube

Pimm’s punch Serves 8-10

Ingredients

250 ml Pimm’s

125 ml lemon juice

500 ml lemonade

500 ml ginger ale

1 small cucumber, thinly sliced lengthwise

1 apple, diced

1 orange sliced

125 g strawberries, halved

mint leaves

ice cubes for serving

Method

Pour all the drinks into a large jug. Add the cucumber, fruit, mint leaves and ice, and mix well.

Rosé Sangria

Serves 12-14

Ingredients

A few slices of watermelon

2 limes, thinly sliced

45 ml castor sugar

160 ml orange liqueur

1 litre of lemonade or soda

750 ml rosé wine, chilled

Method

Put the watermelon and lime slices in a serving container or large jug and sprinkle with the sugar. Pour over the orange liqueur and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes before serving. Add the lemonade and wine with lots of ice and serve immediately.

Sparkling punch. Picture by Dumisani Dube

Sparkling punch

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

750 ml sparkling wine, chilled

750 ml lemonade, chilled

160 ml coconut liqueur

250 g mixed berries

125 ml granadilla pulp

1-2 limes, thinly sliced

ice cubes to serve

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a punch bowl or large jug and serve with lots of ice.



