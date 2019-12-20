London - It might seem a harmless tipple for grannies and great aunts, but a glass of sherry on Christmas Day could be followed by a terrible hangover.
In fact, sherry and port provide the optimum way of getting very drunk very fast, says Dr Hal Sosabowski, a professor of public understanding of science at Brighton University.
He blamed the fact that they contain a relatively high volume of alcohol and get into the bloodstream easily, unlike stronger spirits such as whisky that can overpower cells in the stomach wall, slowing entry into the bloodstream.
“It is to do with the concentration,” Sosabowski said.
“Beer, for example is about five percent maximum. You have to drink quite a lot to get drunk. At the other end of the spectrum you’ve got whisky, which is about 40 percent.