Toast Global Champagne Day with these sparkling stars

Today is Global Champagne Day, a day that is dedicated to enjoying the bubbly drink and its origins. Champagne Day was initiated by an American blogger, Chris Oggenfuss, in 2009, who wanted to honour Champagne.

The day has since become popular with the many fans of bubbly around the world and is also used by Champagne and sparkling wine brands to promote their wines. I always ask myself what would the world be without Champagne? Because celebrations would not be the same without it. To celebrate this day, we take a look at some of the best Champagnes to sip on today.

Bollinger Special Cuvée There really is a lot that’s special about Bollinger’s Brut Special Cuvée, an icon among non-vintage Champagnes. That’s why it has become the signature bottling of the Bollinger estate, one of the world’s most revered Champagne houses. It is a blend of the three Champagne varieties, 60% pinot noir, 25% chardonnay, and 15% pinot meunier, from mainly grand cru or premier cru vineyards, symbolic of exceptional quality.

It includes reserve wines from previous vintages to add flavour and weight to the sophisticated blend. The beverage displays an intense golden colour, very fine bubbles, and a beautiful aromatic complexity: roasted apples and ripe peaches with gentle citrus nuances. Full and expansive on the palate, this is an intense, very elegant, and refined creamy cuvée with pear and brioche flavours and notes of fresh walnuts with a long refreshing finish. It is an absolutely fabulous Champagne that can be served for any special occasion as well as for afternoon tea, at a picnic, as a pre-dinner drink, or as an ideal accompaniment to sushi, prawns, and crayfish, cured ham or sliced seared beef fillet.

Krug Grande Cuvée Krug Grande Cuvée is the archetype of Krug's philosophy of craftsmanship and savoir-faire: a blend of more than 120 wines from 10 or more different years. Every glass of Krug Grande Cuvée is the fruit of many years of craft and patience. Show off some serious Champagne prowess and treat your Champagne friends to a bottle.

Luc Belaire – Brut Gold Luc Belaire Gold is an effortlessly elegant cuvée created in the heart of Burgundy from a blend of hand-picked chardonnay and pinot noir grapes. Belaire Gold is simply stunning, inside and out. Balanced and elegant, the wine begins with aromas of stone fruits, ripe pear, and brioche. Tropical notes of mango complement fresh chardonnay fruit and limestone on the palate.

Finely structured and delicate, the wine has a light, dry finish. It is perfect as a well-chilled aperitif, but it’s also a versatile food-pairing wine, especially with seafood, grilled vegetables, or poultry. Moët & Chandon Impérial Moët Impérial is the House’s iconic Champagne. Created in 1869, it embodies Moët and Chandon’s unique style, a style distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate, and its elegant maturity.