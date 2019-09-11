With four cities already under the belt in its seven-city WINEderland 2019 tour, organisers of the Tops at Spar Wine Show have announced next year’s dates. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)

With four cities already under the belt in its seven-city WINEderland 2019 tour, organisers of the Tops at Spar Wine Show have announced next year’s dates for SA’s largest travelling wine show, along with plans to introduce a new look and feel. Destinations and dates for the show in 2020 are: Durban from May 7 to 9; Joburg from June4 to 6; Cape Town from July 9 to 11; Port Elizabeth from July 30 to August1; Pretoria from October 1 to 3; East London from November 5 to 7; and Nelspruit from November 26 to 28.

Owner and producer Andrew Douglas said: “It’s safe to say that looking back at the 2019 tour to date, we’ve had our best year in the show’s 14-year history. The collaborative efforts and buy-in of industry organisations, wine estates ranging from boutique to large-scale producers, as well as important content partners, has resulted in the delivery of a fantastic experience for our wine-curious consumer audience.

“The net effect was increased visitor numbers and record wine sales that exceeded our greatest expectations.”

Good news for “early bird” exhibitors at next year’s show is that stand prices have been fixed at the same rate as this year, if booked and paid for by December 31.

In response to the success of this year’s show, Tops at SPAR has extended its sponsorship to 2022.

Spar group liquor manager Mark Robinson said: “Tops at Spar has a serious role to play in the growth and well-being of the wine category and wine industry at large in South Africa.

“The show creates a time and place for meaningful conversations around wine for the benefit of wine producers, retailers and consumers alike.”

Douglas added that the new look and feel for next year would capitalise on the Cape’s dramatic wineland aesthetic and raw natural beauty, giving consumers a “step into the winelands” experience.

Exhibitors interested in securing their space for 2020 can contact exhibition sales manager Heinrich von Weilligh as soon as possible at [email protected] or call 0218243132.