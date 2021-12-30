Trying out Dry January? Here are 5 things you need to know before you start

On New Year’s Day, many people will kick off Dry January, when they will try to go a month without consuming alcohol or at least drinking less. What is Dry January?

Dry January is a public health campaign that urges people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. It started small as a campaign in the UK but has now become a major trend and something people do annually. If you are keen on joining the movement, here are some things you need to do.

Out of sight, out of mind Use up any alcohol that is in your home to get all temptation out of the way. Either use it up (without binging, of course!), offer it to friends, or put it somewhere inconvenient to get to. Do it with a buddy.

You may be more successful if you can do a Dry January with a friend, partner, or co-worker. That way, you have someone to sympathise with if times get tough. And research suggests that any life change you might be making for health reasons is more likely to be successful if you have friends to help you through it.

Put just as much care into your non-alcoholic drinks. If you are used to the pleasure of having a drink – the experience of making it, sitting down, and enjoying it – then you should put just as much care into your non-alcoholic cocktails. Get out the nice glassware, the ice cubes, and take the time to build a drink that feels special.

Avoid triggers Sometimes, being around alcohol or certain environments is just too tempting. If you struggle to say no to a glass of wine, a pint of beer, or an alcoholic spirit, it might be best to take a break from activities like happy hour or dinners that will likely involve alcohol.

Tell people It can be tempting to keep your Dry January to yourself, especially if you are worried you won't make it through the month, but telling others is a good way to keep you on track. Post your intention on social media.