Two South African bars have just made it onto the ’World’s 50 Best Bars’ list

The World’s 50 Best Bars has recently announced the runners-up list of bars in positions 51 to 100, ahead of the annual awards ceremony, taking place on December 7 in London and which will also be streamed live on their Facebook and YouTube channels. The annual list is created by a voting panel comprising over 600 independent authorities in the world of bars, from renowned bartenders, educators, and consultants to drinks writers to cocktail specialists.

Two South African bars made the list: Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen at 75, and Art of Duplicity at 86. World’s best: Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen is inspired by Cape Town’s oceans, mountains, fynbos, and vineyards. It uses raw ingredients and affects them into flavour, their cocktail kitchen is a study in creativity where they discover, create and serve the best flavours from the Cape.

They use modern techniques inspired by their history, diversity, and passion for the drinks industry. Their small plate food service is fresh, flavoursome, delicate and compliments an array of exceptional cocktails. With over 60 Cape pot still brandies in South Africa, they take great pleasure in offering some of the world's best award-winning brandies made in the Western Cape. Taking to Instagram the team said it is an honour to be among the best. “It's an honour to be the 75th best bar in the world! It’s an absolut silver lining in these difficult times! Thank you to all our staff who make this happen every year!”