Hip-hop veteran, 50 Cent shared a hilarious clip of himself on Instagram getting into the holiday spirit and even washing his car’s rims with a bottle of rosé. Picture from Instagram (50 Cent)

We know American rapper, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent is rich, and he has never been one to hide that fact. Last week, he took to Instagram to share a video of him in a cheerful mood saying, "It’s nice out. It’s Memorial Weekend. We have to remember the fallen soldiers."

He goes on to show off his rose gold coloured designer shoes he is wearing, which matched his shiny rose gold-coloured Bentley that was parked outside.

He then retrieves a bottle of champagne from the front seat which appears to be his champagne line, Le Chemin du Roi.

He then says, "Go straight at them with the rosé like that. When you get them with this rosé right here, you always gotta take it to the next level."

The rapper is then seen shaking the bottle up before spraying the beverage on his tires and wiping with a handful of paper towels.

Seems like some of his followers do not approve of what he did.

One user, RobertK said, "I don't like that idea. he could have shared the champagne with us."

Calvinkuks said, "Tyre cleaning has never been this easy."

Another user, Freddiewrld said, "The nigga always be chasing clout like he's new to the game smh."