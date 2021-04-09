WATCH: Boity celebrates the launch of BT Signature in style

Television personality and businessperson Boitumelo Thulo, aka Boity, celebrated the launch of her range of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages in style this week.

In true celebrity style, Thulo hosted BT Signature’s star-studded, intimate launch event with 50 of her closest celebrity friends and family members at the luxurious AtholPlace House and Villa in Sandton, Johannesburg.

With the range of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages, she joined forces with winemaker Matthew Krone to bring the range to life. With both being masters of their craft, a collaboration between these two industry leaders seemed fitting.

In an interview with IOL Lifestyle, Boity said she is on a journey in her life where she is trying everything she ever wished for, and this time is the perfect timing for her to introduce BT Signature.

“I’ve wanted to create a ready-to-drink product for some time now, so naturally, I had to grab this opportunity with both hands. It’s been one of my dreams, so I felt it was the right time,” she said.