WATCH: Boity is securing bag after bag as she announces premium alcoholic brand BT Signature

Television personality and businessperson Boitumelo Thulo, aka Boity, has added another feather to her cap by launching BT Signature, a range of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages created for individuals “also making their mark on the world”. Thulo joined forces with winemaker Matthew Krone to bring the range to life. With both being masters of their craft, a collaboration between these two industry-leaders seemed fitting. In an interview with IOL Lifestyle, Boity said she is on a journey in her life where she is trying everything she ever wished for, and this time is the perfect timing for her to introduce BT Signature. “I’ve wanted to create a ready-to-drink product for some time now, so naturally, I had to grab this opportunity with both hands. It’s been one of my dreams, so I felt it was the right time,” she said. Asked about her partnership with Krone, Thulo said this came about in about in 2019 when she and Krone were introduced to each other.

“When we met, we spoke about creating a ready-to-drink product that we felt was missing in the market, and I thought he was the perfect person to work with, I couldn’t have chosen anyone better. We’ve been working on this for over a year, and every day it gets more and more exciting. I can’t wait for everyone to try this delicious drink,” she said.

“This product was created as a celebration of success, an inspiration to all men and women, and as an encouragement to own your signature and make your mark. You too can make your mark if you believe in yourself and have the passion to go for it,” added Thulo.

BT Signature is characterised by ripe peach aromas overlayed with hints of nectarine, and bursting with memories of summer. It boasts an uplifting peach flavour balanced with crisp green apple freshness and lingering fresh aftertaste that makes you want to come back for another sip.

Thulo is not new in the alcohol business as she is also known as one of the ambassadors for the prestigious French winery, Moët & Chandon.

Asked if she will still be a part of the French brand, she said she will still be one of the ambassadors as “it’s two different things”.

“Moët is full of champagne and mine is a ready-to-drink. These are from different worlds but you can still have both on the table,” said Thulo.

BT Signature will be available at Shoprite Liquor Shop stores countrywide from March 31, retailing at R99.95 (non-alcoholic 4-pack) and R119.95 (alcoholic 4-pack).