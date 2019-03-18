On Tuesday evening, 12 March 2019, Woolworths South Africa posted two bottles of MCCs, which South Africans believed to be Matheba’s creation.



Shortly thereafter, she took to her social media platforms to announce the launch of her new line called The House of BNG.

She posted a flyer on Instagram, captioning it “…with love, I deliver my passion. Years in the making, and well worth the wait…the House of BNG. March 18th, 2019.”





South Africa’s sweetheart, author and producer, fondly referred to by her fans as Queen B, is a force to be reckoned with.





Amongst her many accolades, in 2013 Matheba became the first international ambassador for cosmetic brand Revlon outside of the United States. In 2014, as if trying to keep up with herself, the reality television star announced her collaboration with retail giant Woolworths, where she launched a lingerie line called Bonang for Distraction.





Welcome to the House of BNG. two years in the making & my love letter to Africa!! I introduce my brand new Brut & Brut Rosè MCCs.... it’s time to celebrate!! 🥂🍾👑 @houseofbng #HouseOfBNG pic.twitter.com/4r83YrrXUy — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 18, 2019





In the last few months, Queen B has been keeping very busy.





In December 2018, she shared the Global Citizen Concert stage with the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, internationally-renowned comedian Trevor Noah, actress Pearl Thusi and radio host Anele Mdoda, to name a few.





In January 2019, Matheba premiered season two of her much-loved reality television show Being Bonang. Just last week, she was in Manchester to premier her documentary Public Figure, in which she starred and co-produced.





Social media users have been speculating whether this line also includes fashion or is strictly a beverage line. But her secret is out. House of BNG is Méthode Cap Classique!





Held at one of Johannesburg’s premier properties, Riboville Boutique Hotel, the launch of House of BNG was a highly anticipated event.













The venue offers a country atmosphere on extensive grounds, close to the upmarket suburb of Sandton - and very much aligned with Matheba’s affinity for the finer things in life.





“The House of BNG has been a passion project of mine for a very long time. It’s no secret that champagne is my favourite drink, so creating my own MCC was an opportunity I could not miss out on”, says Matheba on her latest venture. “I made the choice to create an MCC with Cape Grapes rather than a champagne made from region-specific French grapes”, she adds.



