WATCH: Delicious and easy cognac cocktails inspired by Les Twins

French cognac distiller Hennessy has partnered with global dance stars Les Twins to create a limited-edition Very Special bottle, which aims to express the pulse of street culture in a dual design incorporating freestyle dance. Far more than a classic collaboration, this partnership marks a brand-new horizon and a groundbreaking meeting of minds.

Before the release of the limited-edition bottle, we were taken on a three-day virtual trip from Paris to Cognac to where the twin brothers Laurent and Larry Bourgeois captured the Very Special-making process in six dance steps, which were captured in movement through the latest data capture technologies. These movements were then translated to design the limited edition bottles and packaging, with each motion design corresponding to their individual moves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laurent x lil Beast (@lestwinsoff) During our time at the Cognac region, there was a cocktail-making session by a mixologist friend of Hennessy, who worked side by side with Les Twins, drawing inspiration from their incredible energy and the many facets of their groundbreaking “Move Out Loud” collaboration.

The Lil beast cocktail The more reserved “Lil beast” cocktail by Laurent combines power and softness in flavours evoking his suave, flowing style. The warm, torrefied aromas of Hennessy Very Special are complemented by gourmet notes of almond and nutmeg recalling French pastries, counterbalanced by the acidic tang of lemon juice. Ingredients

50ml Hennessy Very Special 10ml almond syrup 20ml lemon juice

Grated nutmeg 1⁄2 egg white Method

Pour all liquids into a shaker and add egg white. Shake vigorously to emulsify (without ice). Grate nutmeg into the shaker in two or three swift, smooth strokes. Give the mixture one last shake with fresh ice. Strain into a coupe glass.

Garnish with grated nutmeg. CA blaze cocktail The vibrant, punchy “CA blaze” cocktail nods to the speed and precision of the artist’s legwork. A fizzy cocktail with floral, spicy accents, it showcases the full-bodied Hennessy Very Special, offset by notes of vanilla and elderflower, which has a litchi-like tinge. For Larry, those aromas resonated with childhood memories. Topped with ginger beer, the cocktail has both kick and fizz, while lime juice contrasts sweetness with a bright, fresh finish.

Ingredients 30ml Hennessy Very Special 15ml vanilla syrup

12ml elderflower liqueur 25ml lime juice 40ml ginger beer

Lime wedge Method In a shaker combine all liquids except ginger beer, and shake it.