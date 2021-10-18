WATCH: Don’t like the taste of tequila? This viral TikTok hack shows how you can remove the taste of alcohol

Want to know what has been trending in the food and beverage world recently? It’s “how to eliminate the taste of alcohol”, in your alcoholic drink. Not just any alcoholic drink, but tequila. People are adding baking soda, salt, and mineral water to a glass of their favourite alcoholic beverage, claiming that the mixture dilutes the flavour of the alcohol itself, according to a new TikTok fad.

Tequila is one of those drinks that most people will either love or hate. However, the fact that most people slam too many far too quickly often colours their opinion on the drink in the long term. And this one TikTok trend has seen people claiming to be able to take the taste out of tequila completely - which potentially poses more problems than it creates. User, Chixy38 came up with the trick a long time ago as it was supposed to make the alcohol "easier to drink".

"So I know for sure this works for tequila and vodka," she says as she brings out a bottle of tequila. "I want to say it works for anything dark like Hennessey but I can't remember because it's been such a long time since I've done it." To start with, she pours the tequila into an ice-filled tumbler and adds mineral water in.

Chixy38 continues: "Then you are going to use baking soda, I know it seems weird but hold on, not too much, like barely any. And little salt, barely any, okay?" With all the ingredients in, she gives the mix a gentle shake and invites her husband for a drink test. She explains: "I already know what it's gonna taste like but here, Martin's going to try it. Can you taste the tequila?"

Her husband takes a big gulp down and shakes his head, telling his wife: "Nothing. Yeah, what the hell?" Chixy38 then tells her viewers to be careful when trying out the hack, adding: "It will taste like water. Tequila, vodka – you can drink it and it will taste like water. It's too easy to drink. I'm just letting you know." #mixeddrink #hack #drinkrecipe #happyhour ♬ original sound - Chixy38 @chixy38 Be careful 😅🥲🍹 #lifehack Posted on September 5, her video has received over 3 million views and has seen many people attempt this hack.

"I actually tried this just then and this is a 10/10 fact. I did it with gin," one wrote. A second commented: "It works oh my God!" But some said the hack would only be suitable for people who hate drinking alcohol.