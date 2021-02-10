WATCH: Ferrari Trento partners with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team on limited edition bottle

Premium Italian winery Ferrari Trento has joined the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team as its "sparkling partner" for the 36th edition of the yachting world’s oldest and most prestigious competition, America’s Cup. Ferrari Trento sparkling wines have accompanied the famous Italian team at every stage of the challenge since the beginning. According to the Luna Rossa challenge website, the Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs was the bottle broken by godmother Miuccia Prada over the bow of the first AC75 during the launch ceremony in October 2019. Since then, the team has continued to perform “to the maximum” throughout the challenge, an objective shared with Ferrari Trento when it comes to reinforcing the values of excellence. Late last year, the team launched the second boat and recently took part in the Prada America's Cup World Series and Prada Christmas Race, held last month.

Now, they look to the Prada Cup which is taking place, with the winery supporting the team throughout. Having started last month, the Prada Cup is the challenger selection series that will determine the team competing in the final of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada. It takes place next month.

The chief executive of the Lunelli Group, Matteo Lunelli, said that as a keen supporter of the finest things that come from Italy, he was particularly proud that Ferrari Trento had been chosen by the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

Lunelli said that with the extraordinary group of people they shared passion, a quest for excellence, and a real bond with their nation.

He said it would be a great pleasure to face the voyage towards Auckland together and take the best of Italy across the world.