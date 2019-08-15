The new Coke plus coffee. Picture: Supplied.

With the coffee culture tremendously growing in South Africa, the Coca Cola Company has launched the first coffee infused cola drink.



Hosted by Lebogang Tlolakana who is better known as “The funny chef,” at The Goodluck Bar in Joburg on Thursday morning, August 15, the launch of the Coca Cola Plus Coffee was a success-with foodies giving this new beverage a nod.





Containing coffee powder made from Brazilian coffee beans, the new cola has a sparkling fusion of mild sweetness and a rich bold coffee aroma with subtle caramel notes.





“The first time I drank it tasted like Coke Zero and then after a while, I could taste some vanilla so it has a bit of both. It’s drinkable and it’s good for those who suffer from a hangover.However, I don’t think it can be used to mix with alcohol beverages though like the normal coke, maybe cognac but I’m still a bit skeptical about it,” said Buhle Moletsane, a food and drinks influencer.





Thobeka Mthembu, also food and drinks influencer thinks that the new Coke with the coffee is good for drivers who are traveling long distances.





“I was very skeptical in the beginning. I don’t mind Coke, I like it paired with greasy meals. When I tasted it, it was very punchy and then after a while, I realised that its palatable and I’m enjoying it. I would definitely recommend it as a morning-after drink, I would also recommend it for when you’re driving long distances. I do a lot of road trips so if you don’t want heavy energy drinks, this one of you. The coffee in it will definitely give you a boost,” said Mthembu.





Already released to much fanfare in Australia, Japan, Italy and Vietnam, avid drinkers from South Africa can now get it at leading supermarkets countrywide at a recommended price of R10.



