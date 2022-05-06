WATCH: Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity to debut his own tequila brand

He might be known as a world-famous comedian and entertainer, but Kevin Hart is also an incredibly successful businessman and entrepreneur. Earlier this week, Hart announced a new business venture with the launch of his tequila brand, Gran Coramino.

Story continues below Advertisment

Developed over the course of two years, Gran Coramino is a Reposado Cristalino, which is a Mexican liquor invented by Juan Domingo Beckmann, who partnered with the comedian on the new brand. “I am so proud to announce that Gran Coramino Tequila is FINALLY here, we're launching with a crystal-clear and ultra-smooth Reposado Cristalino. Can’t wait to have a drink with you! Link in bio to buy now,” Hart wrote in his Instagram announcement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) According to the beverage website, Reposado Cristalino is a one-of-a-kind, complex and smooth tequila.

“Crafted from hand-selected piñas which are harvested at peak maturity from our family farms and then roasted in traditional stone ovens. Aged for months in Eastern European oak barrels and finished in California Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks. Then, as a final step, the tequila is slow-filtered to create a rich, complex, and ultra-smooth crystal-clear Cristalino tequila that you will love drinking,’ they wrote. In the spirit business, Hart joins the likes of Snoop Dogg who in 2020 launched a gin brand called Indoggo which came 26 years after the hit song Gin & Juice stole the ears of hip hop fans worldwide. Indoggo gin, which contains seven botanicals and is infused with an all-natural strawberry flavour, is a collaboration with spirits veteran Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage Group.

Story continues below Advertisment

In an interview with The Drink Business, Towns said Indoggo stands out from other gins because Snoop took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile. That his dedication to the brand makes him the perfect partner. Last year Kendall Jenner also launched her own tequila brand called 818 which is named after the area code of Calabasas, California, the upmarket neighbourhood where she and her family live. Taking to Instagram the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wrote: "For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING … 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it!”

Story continues below Advertisment