LG has unveiled a home beer brewer at the CES tech trade show in Las Vegas. Rumours of the LG HomeBrew started circulating at the end of 2018 and the company didn’t waste time to bring it to market.

The company has touted this as an easy-to-use machine for beer lovers who want to create a pint in the comfort of their own home.

Similar to a coffee-pod, the LG HomeBrew has single use capsules that malt, yeast, hop oil and flavoring which you pop into the countertop machine.

The pods go on the left hand side of the home brewer and the water on the right hand side.

There is a digital display so you can monitor your brew, as well as a companion app that you can download from your smartphone to help you create the perfect brew.

One capsule can reportedly brew at least 4 litres of beer and you have the option of a five beer styles. They are American IPA, American Pale Ale, English Stout, Belgian Witbier and

Czech Pilsner.

Exact pricing for the machine and the capsules were not available at launch, as well as distribution dates — so SA beer lovers will have to be patient if they want to get their hands on this new gadget.

WATCH: LG launches a beer home brewer