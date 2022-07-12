WATCH: Moonchild Sanelly partners with Scottish Leader Whisky on a limited-edition bottle suited to the South African palate

Over the years, there has been a surge of celebrities attaching their names to some of the popular and loved brands. Rappers, television personalities, sports stars, and even fashion designers have gone from popping bottles to putting their names on them. Recently, it has been announced that musician Seneziwe Sanelly, best known by her stage name Moonchild Sanelly, has partnered with Scottish Leader Whisky on their new limited edition bottle - the Moonchild Sherry Cask.

Working alongside the Scottish Leader blending team, Moonchild's ability to see the world differently inspired the team to create a whisky ideally suited to the South African palate. The Sherry cask expression tells the love story of soft spice, ripe fruity notes, and seductive sweetness. Moonchild Sanelly partners with Scottish Leader Whisky on a limited-edition bottle suited to the South African palate. Picture: Supplied Explaining the new innovation, brand manager Lando Appies said there are no rules; enjoy this whisky on the rocks, with a mixer, or in a cocktail. Appies said the limited edition bottle is launching with an exciting campaign: Brave Makes It.

“The central idea behind the campaign is to change the face of whisky to be more reflective of the people who actually enjoy whisky. We are searching for two individuals to star, alongside Moonchild, in a feature of a prominent, globally renowned fashion magazine,” he said. Moonchild Sanelly said she is thrilled about this one-of-a-kind offering and to be working with the Scottish Leader again. She said their brands have a strong synergy and inspire people to “See The World Differently”. “Seeing the final product realised after many months in the making is exciting. Finally, a bold, exciting whisky, and in a captivating pack that I would want to buy,” she said.

With only 12 000 units being produced this special edition is available at leading liquor outlets at a suggested retail price of R300. As a whisky fan, here are other affordable and delectable new whiskies to try this season. Benriach’s The Smoky Twelve

The Smoky Twelve has been crafted from a combination of unpeated and peated spirit, and three casks matured for at least 12 years in bourbon barrels, sherry casks, and Marsala wine casks. The whisky from each cask is then expertly married together to create a smooth, creamy single malt, layered with ripened fruit, aromatic smoky sweetness, and warming oak spice, lingering into a cocoa and orange smoke finish, all in perfect balance. Master blender Dr Rachel Barrie notes that the new range perfectly marries tradition and innovation that is central to Benriach’s story.

“Inspired by the 1994 bottling of the Original Ten, with its fruit-laden complexity and smooth, rounded taste, the new range re-imagines the 1898 origins of Benriach, brought to life in the 21st century through fusing distilling styles with extraordinary casks. The new range is for those open to new possibilities, building on a wealth of experience and tradition,” she said. The whisky is available at participating retailers from R699. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Rye whisky

Woodford Reserve Rye is the third line extension to join the South African portfolio, which includes the original Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select and Woodford Reserve Double Oaked. This “water of life” is spicy with distinct notes of rye, black pepper, cedar, and cassia bark sweetened with a dusting of marzipan. Hints of pear, apple, and almond in its depths. Flavour-wise it provides clove, rye, mint, and honey mingled with hints of apple and malt. Ambassador for Woodford Reserve Rowan Gibb notes that when it comes to the craft of bourbon, the brand prides itself on maintaining an original and contemporary approach that focuses primarily on the adjustment of one of the five sources of flavour.