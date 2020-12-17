WATCH: Oprah Winfrey promotes Meghan Markle’s new range of vegan coffee for free

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has recently invested in a vegan start-up, Clevr Blends. Clevr Blends produces instant coffee blends featuring turmeric, chai and matcha. The “superlattes” are 100% vegan and align with the duchess’s values. The coffee investment is the first since Markle and Prince Harry emigrated to California to pursue a private life and seek “financial independence” from the royal family. After making her investment, Markle was sure to send a basket of the lattes to some of her A-list friends, this included Oprah Winfrey, and it seems it will make her plenty of dollars. A post shared by Winfrey promoting the vegan range to her 19.2 million followers might have just become the most valuable piece of free publicity in history, experts said. It is known that Winfrey’s endorsement of any product is a guarantee of millions in sales.

This week, Winfrey uploaded a video on her personal Instagram page boasting to her followers how she had received a gift from "my neighbour M". The clue was followed by a crown emoji – a nod to her pal’s royal connections.

The post read: "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ’M’ sent to me … a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays.“

According to Newsbreak, co-founder and chief executive of the brand Hannah Mendoza said this investment was in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritised building community alongside her business.

"With the queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent the queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the news site reported.

In an interview with MailOnline, PR guru Mark Borkowski said the pack oat-milk “superlattes”were the first “baby steps” towards Meghan and Harry building a billion-dollar brand for themselves in the US.