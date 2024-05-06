WATCH: Prime Hydration is now selling for as little as R3 a bottle

Prime Hydration, the energy drink that is endorsed by celebrity YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, who have shares in it, is now selling for R10 in Shoprite's Checkers stores - 75% lower than its price this time last year. They are being sold in-store for as little as R3 a bottle.

#drinkprime ♬ Yasashi - CXSPER @dalaucrew Did you try @Prime Hydration? #dalaucrew When Checkers announced that it was bringing Prime to South Africa in April last for R39.99, it created a massive buzz on social media, as the drink had been retailing at some outlets for as much as R500 for a 500ml bottle. At the time, there was so much hype around the drink that some schools sent out letters banning it from their premises.

However, not all retailers have dropped their prices. Takealot is still selling a 500ml bottle of strawberry and watermelon for R119. News24 reported that: “Shoprite said the Checkers supermarket chain was clearing the last of its imported PRIME Hydration stock as the product will soon be produced and bottled locally". It did not disclose the name of the local manufacturer. The product is under scrutiny in the US regarding Prime containing excessive amounts of caffeine. USA Today reported that a lawsuit was filed against the company around the company's 12-ounce energy drinks containing between 215 to 225 milligrams of caffeine as opposed to the 200 milligrams advertised.

YouTuber Logan Paul himself has dismissed the allegations in a video on TikTok, saying Prime followed "every single guideline and regulation", adding that previous claims that the US Food and Drug Administration was probing the beverage "never happened". He also stated : "They never called because we follow every single guideline and regulation."