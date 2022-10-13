WATCH: Rugby legend Tendai Mtawarira releases his own wine collection

Celebrities from all fields have been getting into the art of distilling, whether they are making their own vodka, tequila, or wine. These entrepreneurial stars tend to make good coins thanks to their wines, whiskies, and more.

Joining the list of celebrities who own alcohol brands is former rugby world cup champion Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira. Mtawarira has poured his passion into a new business project that has now officially culminated in the launch of a bespoke wine collection called ‘The Beast Wine Collection’ founded on a brand philosophy of excellence, resilience, and passion. “I have been eagerly awaiting the moment when we could share details of this exciting launch of The Beast Wine Collection, which is very close to my heart. Our mission is to offer a high-quality, locally produced wine to an extensive consumer market, and the production of this collection has represented true labour of love over the last year. I am confident that everyone will enjoy the product as much as I have enjoyed the journey of producing this collection of fine wines,” he said in a statement.

A unique partnership with SMCG Wines - a boutique wine export trader - has led to key collaborations with four unique vineyards from four different wine regions of the Western Cape which are Benguela Cove, Arra Vineyards, Holden Manz, and Cape Point Vineyards. After countless hours spent visiting these vineyards and consulting with the owners and producers of some of the best wines in South Africa, The Beast Wine Collection includes an MCC Brut, Syrah or Cabernet Sauvignon, Rosé, and a Sauvignon Blanc or Semillon, which each have a special meaning to Mtawarira. The full bouquet of products is now available to purchase online in SA - and soon globally. Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira. Picture: Supplied Another celebrity who recently launched his own wine brand is Kabelo Motsamai popularly known by his stage name, Prince Kaybee. The dance music DJ and producer announced the launch of his very own wine called “Milani” last month.

