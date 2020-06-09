WATCH: Twitter is triggered after US mom shows how to make 'British tea'

Oh dear. An American TikTok user seems to have caused some anger among the British after posting a "how to make" tea tutorial to the video-sharing platform. The 35-second video has also now gone viral after it was shared by Twitter user @whatforholl with the caption "Never been so triggered in my life." Michelle who goes by the username @jchelle36 on TikTok and lives in the UK, is renowned for sharing tea videos. But she may have gone a step too far with her latest post because the Brits are fuming," the New Zealand Herald reported.

never been so triggered in my life pic.twitter.com/NW5vpWtmil — holl ≅ (@whatforholl) June 7, 2020

It seems they took issue with the fact that she's teaching people how to make "British tea" which is so far from the truth.

In the video, Michelle explains to her daughter the best way to make hot tea is to fill a mug with water, put it in the microwave for one minute, then pour milk in.

Once @whatforholl shared the video, tweeps aimed their anger at Michelle. We're doubting she'll try it again after the backlash.

IT’S A CUPPA .. we don’t refer it as a hot tea — Jo🏖 (@Frecks_94_) June 8, 2020





How can there be no consequences for making this video?



At least 3 or 5 years in prison or just something — Naruto UzuMMAki (@NarutoMMA) June 8, 2020





this angered me on the deepest possible level — india (@indxrose) June 7, 2020



