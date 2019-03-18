After centuries of mediocrity, gin is holding its own once again.

I love a good G&T, especially in summer and the drink that is trending all over the world has experienced a revival similar to the great Gin Craze of the first half of the 18th Century. Gin bars and gin tastings have become all the rage, especially at some of the more trendy spots in Cape Town and after centuries of mediocrity, the past five years have seen Gin holding its own once again.

Craft distillers have become creative with their gin infusions such as rooibos, honeybush and buchu becoming popular.

Has the current passion for gin reached its peak? Is everyone searching for the next big thing?

Cape Town has led the trend towards gin appreciation.

The craft of slow distilled, handcrafted gin has its roots in the Black Forest of Germany and is based on knowledge that has been passed down through generations. Distillers from that tradition can be recognised by the innate sense of ‘knowing’ that they have for what separates an excellent gin from

the rest.

I recently discovered Triple Three gin, which is distilled near Stellenbosch by Master Distiller Rolf Zeitvogel.

First I tried the 100% Juniper Berry Gin. The ripe juniper berries give an array of aromas - essential oil fragrances of, eucalyptus, pine, cloves and lime. On the palate, it bursts with juniper berries and hints of lemon. I loved it was tonic over crushed ice.

The Citrus Infusion is made from sun-ripened oranges and organic lemons from Stellenbosch. Think fresh and crisp citrus aromas with a smooth, silky finish

Rolf Zeitvogel is Master Distiller and Managing Director of Triple Three Estate Distillery, and he is descended from generations of Black Forest distillers.

In pride of place in his distillery is an original copper pot still from his brother in law’s farm, imported from Germany when Zeitvogel decided to start distilling gin in his adopted home near Stellenbosch.

“Good gin can’t be rushed,” Zeitvogel explains. And as an avid collector of flavours, he knows that “extra care is needed to select each of the ingredients, and to recognise that the best flavours don’t always come from the best-looking fruits or plants”.

If gin is your thing, I highly recommend that you try Triple Three - it's a premium locally produced smooth product with fantastic flavour.