What's inside Savanna cider? Mzansi shares 'secret ingredients' and it's hilarious

South African premium cider Savanna landed on the Twitter trends list this week. This comes after social media influencer Valencia Maseko tweeted that a study should be done to discover what is really inside the cider. “A study should be done to discover what’s really inside Savanna. No ways,” wrote Maseko. A study should be done to discover what’s really inside savanna. No ways. — Valencia (@MasekoValencia) February 10, 2021 Since South Africa was moved to alert level 1 of the lockdown, there has been a new viral craze seemingly inspired by the popular beverage. All you are required to do is balance one or more bottles of the dry cider on your head, face, back or chin or down it in one go. A lot of enthusiastic consumers of the beverage have taken part in the trend.

In December, Savanna marketing manager Eugene Lenford said they did not support the fad.

“Unfortunately, over the past few weeks, the Savanna brand has been tagged and associated with irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity. This challenge was initiated by consumers and uses the brand name in hashtags but is in no way initiated, supported, or promoted by the Savanna brand. We do not encourage binge drinking or any kind of risky behaviour, and we ask that people pace themselves and know their limit,” said Lenford.

However, after South Africans were prohibited from buying alcohol since December 29 due to the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement earlier this month that the ban had been lifted brought joy to many South Africans.

Without delay, the controversial “Savanna challenge” resurfaced and is spreading across social media again.

The craze has led to people jokingly questioning what’s inside the cider. It did not take long for Mzansi Twitter to start sharing jokes and memes around Maseko’s tweet and asking for a study to be done in order to reveal the ingredients.

We share some of the funniest reactions.

They added a lil paarl perle 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/mL1AHLrMv5 — Mfundo (@MfundoJack_SA) February 10, 2021

That 6% isn’t alcohol. 5% is nyaope and 1% is nawa — Connia👩‍🔬 (@c0nnia) February 10, 2021

Savanna is not cider it’s either a Tequila or Mzambiya — BabaKaEsihle (@SC_RareBreed) February 10, 2021