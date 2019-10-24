The whisky boom in South Africa doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. As more brands launch and come to our shores, it’s clientele is getting even more sophisticated, building their palettes to be able to decipher which producer, style, maturity and type they prefer.
There are those who are die hard Scotch whisky drinkers and they believe anything else is subpar. Then there are the Irish whiskey fans, who are also adamant that drinking anything else, is sacrilege. And then the Americans come in with their bourbon, which widens the categories of the brown liquid even more. Oh and we haven’t even touched on the local producers and craft distillers.
So is there a difference in all these brown liquors? Or is it all just marketing?