Stellenbosch wine and sport legend Jan Boland Coetzee was honoured with the iconic 1659 medal of honour on Thursday 6 February 2020 at the annual Wine Harvest Commemorative event at the historic Groot Constantia Wine Estate in Cape Town.
Coetzee, who grew up on the West Coast and earned a degree in Oenology at Stellenbosch University, began his illustrious winemaking career in 1968 at the Kanonkop Wine Farm.
Coetzee also made a name for himself on the rugby field – not only did he represent the Western Province a then record of 127 times, but also played six games as a South African Springbok.
As well-known as Coetzee is for his vine and wine expertise, so prominent is his reputation for the upliftment of agricultural workers, as well as of the wineland communities. As part of his pioneering role in the field of social upliftment, he was one of the founders of the Rural Foundation in the 1970s, a pioneering organisation striving to improve the living and working environment of local communities.
He was one of the founding members of the Cape Winemakers Guild and a former trustee of the guild's development trust, which plows back into the community especially through their protégé programme.