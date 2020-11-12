Wine trends to look out for in 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

What will be in your wine glass in 2021? It is time to consider the wine trends in line to shape our drinking next year. Even though we were in lockdown from late March, the year 2020 still proved to be a big one for the wine industry. Trends such as canned wines, vegan wines, low abv wines, sustainable packaging, and more, took the stage. With the new year almost here, there are new trends emerging from the wine grounds, and some will be carried over from this year. We spoke to the owner at Culture Wine Bar, Matt Manning, who shared what we should look out for in the coming year. Culture Wine Bar officially opened its doors last month at the interactive cooking space The Chef’s Studio, Grub & Vine bistro, and private dining-room The Green Room in Cape Town. The bar houses a curated selection of fine wines from the country’s most respected names, cult classics, hidden gems, natural wines, and special imports from across the globe.

According to Manning, this is what to look out for next year when it comes to wine.

Light and sassy

Lighter reds will be very popular over summer, as more and more wine drinkers come to appreciate this style of red. Think gamay, cinsault and lighter-style pinotage.

Goodbye to the flute

While it may appear elegant, a champagne flute is actually not the ideal vessel for your bubbles. A wider-brim glass brings your MCC into better contact with the air, showing off the bouquet to beautiful effect.

Local is lekker

With the economic toll wreaked by the pandemic, there will be a return in focus to everything local as a collective move to boost local trade. SA has always had fantastic producers, and I predict that there will be a renewed appreciation for the gems on our doorstep – particularly the smaller producers.

Focus on minimal intervention

As awareness around minimal intervention wine-making grows, more consumers are becoming educated on this terroir-driven approach, and are increasingly seeking these styles out.

Wine bandits

Who says you have to own a wine farm to produce incredible wines? There is a rise in the new maverick winemaker who uses grapes from multiple farms to produce their own label, small-batch wines. This also gives them the opportunity to pick the 'cream of the crop', offering something unique and exciting to wine drinkers.