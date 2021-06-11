With SA technically in a third wave, you can still access your favourite wine online through these new offerings

As South Africa braces for the third wave of Covid-19 infections, the restaurant industry is already feeling the effects of reduced trading hours. The already hard-pressed industry was dealt a further blow last month as the president announced the return to an adjusted level 2 lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The regulations mean restaurants must close their doors by 10pm. Additionally, each venue must determine the maximum number of customers permitted, based on social distancing guidelines. Forced to navigate these challenges, some establishments and companies have developed innovative ways to stay afloat. Collaborations with industry members have been especially effective.

One such collaboration is between South Africa’s largest fine wine marketplace Port2Port, and restaurants. The online marketplace now allows restaurants the option to sell their wine stock directly to the public. Reflecting on how the new regulations affect the industry, and how collaborative efforts between members are saving the industry, founder of Port2Port, Nicolò Pudel said that the hospitality industry had been hard hit by Covid-19 regulations, with curfews limiting trading hours.

Pudel said a succession of alcohol bans had also severely restricted turnover for most restaurants, with the industry traditionally relying on alcohol sales to bolster profits, and many restaurants are sitting on unsold stock, which has led to financial strain. Ellerman House head sommelier, Wayve Kolevsohn added that many restaurants, especially fine-dining restaurants, make their biggest margin on wine sales, and suddenly, they were forced to close and were not able to move this stock. When it came to collaborative efforts, Pudel said they have come together with wineries to bring special selections of wines not readily available to consumers. He said they don’t undersell the winery or restaurant, and that everything they do is in agreement with their vendors as they give them the platform, and they control promotions on the stock.

Speaking of all things wine, after seeing double-digit online wine sales growth, as customers opt for online shopping and digital experiences, retail company Woolworths launched a new virtual WCellar experience - showcasing an exclusive and curated wine offer specially for their customers. WCellar online offers customers digital access to its expertly curated wine selection, wine know-how, and is the hub of the WCellar Wine Club. The WCellar Wine Club, went virtual during the lockdown and to date has hosted 24 virtual events, including tastings with Moses Magwaza, Restaurant Mosaic’s head sommelier, Tinashe Nyamudoka, The Test Kitchen head sommelier, and Spier and Springfield wine estates, to name a few.