Indlovu is a gin made with elephant dung. Picture supplied

Just when you think craft gin couldn't push the boundaries any further, you stumble across a gin that's made from elephant dung! The makers say: "Indlovu Gin is made in Africa and designed by elephants"

It's the brainchild of Dr Les Ansley and Professor Paula Ansley who while on a family safari came up with the idea to use the dung of the elephant for a gin.

They explain that "the botanicals used in the gin are selectively foraged by elephants, then extracted and cleansed from their dung for infusion."

So if you had any concerns about the flavour of the gin you can rest assured, it's doesn't taste like dung.

In fact, if you're committed to your elephant dung you'll know that it's brewed as a tea. So juniper and dung comes together to create Indlovu which is ddescribed as a "crystal clear golden colour, with aromas of, citrus, grassy and an element of earthiness."

"On the palate are a blend of flavours such as Juniper, Angelica, citrus with earthy undertones and spice from the elephants’ favourite foraged botanicals. ‘A sip of our gin will transport you to sundowners in the tranquility of the African bush," says Les.

Indlovu Gin retails for approximately R615 per bottle, for more information visit www.ibhu.co.za.