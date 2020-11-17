Zodwa Wabantu is making money moves with launch of new premium cider

Controversial entertainer Zowda Wabantu has never been shy to say that she is only here to make money.

In fact the entertainer recently shared the news of her relocating to Johannesburg to grow her brand and asked Joburgers to welcome her with open arms.

The dancer and entrepreneur has her own brand of perfume, lipstick, petrol and now premium cider.

In her latest post on Instagram, she shared a picture of an alcohol label, which reads “Zodwa Wabantu Premium Cider”.

In the caption she wrote: “Get Paid for Being an Artist After Invest in Your Name,Then you will Know You are not a Big Deal Artist/Uyohlezi Umemeza,uthi As An Artist🤦🏽‍♀️Counting Yourselves😂 Businesswoman/Growth Empire 🚨🚨🚨 While you Fighting for Artist of the Year🤣🤣🤣 Zodwa Wabantu Perfumes/Zodwa Wabantu Lipstick💄Zodwa Wabantu Petroleum/Zodwa Wabantu Ciders🍾 Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored Season 1&2🚨🚨🚨 All under my Name👑 More Artists are Coming Make Space they need to be Signed by the Owner not You😂😂😂.