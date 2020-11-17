Zodwa Wabantu is making money moves with launch of new premium cider
Controversial entertainer Zowda Wabantu has never been shy to say that she is only here to make money.
In fact the entertainer recently shared the news of her relocating to Johannesburg to grow her brand and asked Joburgers to welcome her with open arms.
The dancer and entrepreneur has her own brand of perfume, lipstick, petrol and now premium cider.
In her latest post on Instagram, she shared a picture of an alcohol label, which reads “Zodwa Wabantu Premium Cider”.
In the caption she wrote: “Get Paid for Being an Artist After Invest in Your Name,Then you will Know You are not a Big Deal Artist/Uyohlezi Umemeza,uthi As An Artist🤦🏽♀️Counting Yourselves😂 Businesswoman/Growth Empire 🚨🚨🚨 While you Fighting for Artist of the Year🤣🤣🤣 Zodwa Wabantu Perfumes/Zodwa Wabantu Lipstick💄Zodwa Wabantu Petroleum/Zodwa Wabantu Ciders🍾 Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored Season 1&2🚨🚨🚨 All under my Name👑 More Artists are Coming Make Space they need to be Signed by the Owner not You😂😂😂.
Comments from her fans revealed that they are excited about her new venture into alcohol.
Pilot_vezi said: “Wow! Thi is amazing Skhokho 🙌🏾”.
Officialamor_k said: “Can’t wait to drink this hey🔥🔥”.
Bongstaf said: “Make some noise for Zodwa👏🏾 This is a very good move, do more of this sh** and show the people. Your name will live forever and you will get paid forever”.
While tshenolo cheeky comment read: “I have a feeling this one is gonna get you soooooo drunk to the point of undressing like Zodwa herself 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️”.
The reality star also made two seasons of a reality show, “Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored” which was a hit with her fans.