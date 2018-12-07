9th Avenue Bistro co-owner, Gina Neilsen. Supplied

Bone broth is everywhere these days as one of the most powerful superfoods and is taking the world by storm. One of the people who has turned to this healthful tonic to help her lose weight is the owner of Durban’s acclaimed 9th Avenue Bistro, Gina Neilsen, just in time for her 40th birthday celebration.

After researching several weight loss options, Neilsen enlisted the help of her husband and award-winning chef, Graham, to help her put together a delicious bone broth recipe. Once created, Neilsen replaced one meal a day with her bone broth and proceeded to lose 8kgs in three months.

She says she first came across bone broth on Youtube videos by Dr Josh Axe and Dr Eric Berg. Her daughter was about to turn five and she started to freak out about not having lost her baby weight.

Dr Broth makes for a delicious and nutritious healthy diet. Supplied





“I started doing lots of research and bone broth just kept popping up. So many people were recommending it, there were even restaurants all over the world dedicated to broth. So I knew I had to get some. When I couldn’t find it, I was lucky to have Graham my husband and head chef of 9th Avenue Bistro to make it for me. He consulted with dietician Kerryn Wuth who recommend making it not just a broth but a health elixir by adding aromatics, herbs and spices to help with inflammation and add antioxidants. Hence Dr Broth was born”

“I have been using bone broth with intermittent fasting so I use it as a meal replacement. Instead of dinner I have a cup of soup – broth. It’s low in calories and full of nutrients and goodness. It is also a good source of protein which is great for healing and the collagen in the broth is amazing for restoring the gut. We’ve been eating processed foods for so long that people are starting to get sick because of their eating habits and lifestyles. We’ve been counting calories when we should have been counting chemicals. We’ve become reliant on convenient food and have lost the art of cooking for ourselves, says Neilsen.

She says their aim is to improve people’s overall health.

“Dr Broth is a great way to get important micro-nutrients into your diet with the added benefit of the collagen to heal your gut and joints. It’s a convenient and quick way to get goodness in that is so lacking in modern day food,” says Neilsen.

For those who are still not familiar with bone broth it is normally prepared by boiling the bones and connective tissues of various animals in water and vinegar.

Thai noodles. Supplied





Here is a quick and short recipe you can try with Dr Broth.

Noodles in Broth

Serves 2

Ingredients

750ml Dr Broth Ginger Chilli bone broth

60ml fish sauce

60ml fresh lime juice

1 red chilli sliced

150g noodles – your favourite

100g sliced mushrooms

2 tbls spring onion sliced

Handful of snap peas



Method

In a medium saucepan bring the broth up to simmer and add the fish sauce and lime.

Adjust to taste with more of either if necessary. Add noodles.

Just before serving add the mushrooms, chilli, spring onion and snap peas.

