‘Eat a rainbow’ for a healthy immune system
Did you know that eating a diversity of colourful foods can be an easy way to get a complete range of vitamins and minerals your body needs to flourish?
The rainbow diet is often popular with kids. And while kids especially need a diversity of foods in their diets, so do adults.
General practitioner and Slender Wonder practitioner at Supreme Aesthetics Honeydew, Dr. Bhavna de Kock says that if you would like to know if you’re eating enough of “everything,” one of the easiest ways to do this, is to make sure you eat natural foods in all of the colours of the rainbow during the course of a week.
Below, de Kock shares a quick guide to the different food colour groups:
Red and pink
These foods help fight heart disease and some cancers. They are helpful in regulating blood pressure levels, reducing tumor growth, lowering bad cholesterol levels, and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer. Full of vitamins A and C.
Examples: Red apples, red cabbage, cherries, cranberries, red grapes, red peppers, pomegranates, radishes, raspberries, strawberries, tomatoes, and watermelon.
Yellow and orange
Yellow and orange foods help reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and can even improve your immune system. Vitamin A also keeps your eyes healthy, which is very important.
Examples: Apricots, carrots, grapefruit, lemons, mangoes, pumpkin, sweetcorn, nectarines, oranges, papayas, peaches, yellow peppers and pineapple
Green
Healthy greens are excellent sources of folate, a B vitamin that helps reduce the risk of birth defects and can help prevent heart disease. They also help reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related blindness.
Examples: Asparagus, avocados, broccoli, cucumbers, kiwi, lettuce, peas, spinach, kale, and green apples.
Blue and purple
Blue and purple foods add health-enhancing flavonoids, phytochemicals, and antioxidants that protect your cells. They also help reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease.
Examples: Blackberries, blueberries, eggplant, figs, plums, prunes, purple grapes, raisins
White and brown
White and brown foods help lower blood pressure and cholesterol and reduce your risk for heart disease, stomach cancer, and stroke.
Examples: Bananas, onions, cauliflower, garlic, potatoes, ginger, turnips, and mushrooms.