‘Eat a rainbow’ for a healthy immune system

Did you know that eating a diversity of colourful foods can be an easy way to get a complete range of vitamins and minerals your body needs to flourish?

The rainbow diet is often popular with kids. And while kids especially need a diversity of foods in their diets, so do adults.

General practitioner and Slender Wonder practitioner at Supreme Aesthetics Honeydew, Dr. Bhavna de Kock says that if you would like to know if you’re eating enough of “everything,” one of the easiest ways to do this, is to make sure you eat natural foods in all of the colours of the rainbow during the course of a week.

Picture: Supplied

Below, de Kock shares a quick guide to the different food colour groups:

Red and pink

These foods help fight heart disease and some cancers. They are helpful in regulating blood pressure levels, reducing tumor growth, lowering bad cholesterol levels, and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer. Full of vitamins A and C.