Eating raw onion with rock salt won’t cure Covid-19, experts warn

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, many people have been trying home-made remedies to boost their immunity.

In a recent video, it was claimed that two drops of lemon in the nose could “completely kill” the coronavirus in the body.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared a post about this viral video, saying that there was no scientific basis to the claim.

A new tip is getting circulated, plz try that too



Layers of raw onion should be taken with rock salt,



As per the audio, the corona virus dies just in 15 mins, and test result comes as negative



Give it a try#Covid19tip



Hare Krishna 🙏 — Murali Krishna Bob (@muralilovely) April 20, 2021

“A message claiming that drinking hot water with lemon slices & baking soda "immediately kills #COVID19 & completely eliminates it from the body" is in circulation. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is no scientific evidence that #COVID19 can be cured by lemon & baking soda,” they wrote.

A message claiming that drinking hot water with lemon slices & baking soda "immediately kills #COVID19 & completely eliminates it from body" is in circulation #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake



There is no scientific evidence that #COVID19 can be cured by lemon & baking soda pic.twitter.com/UAxqdbE0wL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2021

Other reports on social media claim that Covid-19-positive patients are recovering by eating rock salt and raw onion.

PIB said that there was no scientific evidence to prove that it worked.

“News stating that COVID patients are recovering from the intake of rock salt along with raw onion are FAKE! Don’t fall prey to misinformation,” they wrote.

News stating that COVID patients are recovering from the intake of rock salt along with raw onion are FAKE! Don’t fall prey to misinformation! For authentic news and information, visit: https://t.co/t8yHLhHqZa #IndiaFightsCorona #MyGovMythBusters pic.twitter.com/enHnIi7NRg — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 23, 2021

A few additions to your diet, proper rest with the right medicine, and breathing exercises are what you need to make a good recovery.

This week, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram to share the foods to include in your diet if you are Covid-19 positive.

Makhija focused on the importance of healthy, home-cooked meals.

In a video clip, she stresses the importance of incorporating good proteins into our diets: "Good quality proteins will increase the antibodies to protect you."

She adds a list of protein-rich dishes, which includes dal parathas, sprouts salad, besan chilla, moong dosa, egg Frankie, chicken cutlets, and fish fingers.

"Proteins are your protective soldiers, helping you ward off the virus and its side effects. Supplements are essential but foods contain known and unknown overall goodness."

Makhija’s list of healthy recipes includes mango custard, watermelon salad, peanut butter with banana, veggie juice, vegetable raitas, zucchini pizza, and vegetable pulao.

She says the loss of smell and taste might make you want to resort to having junk food or dishes that are rich in sugar and salt. These should be avoided. The focus must be on wholesome, home-cooked meals

"Heal yourself with good home-cooked meals. Although it's easier sometimes to order in the so-called delicious goodies they will pull you down (sic). You need good nutrition to keep your guard strong,” writes Makhija.

Watch the full video below.