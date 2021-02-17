Ever heard of black turmeric and its benefits?

Turmeric is a common ingredient in almost every household. It is not only used for cooking but is also utilised for its medicinal benefits. The bright, yellow-orange spice related to ginger is gaining more popularity each day. Now, we are seeing more people eating or drinking turmeric. But, what is surprising here is that the common yellow-orange coloured turmeric is not the only form in which it is available, there is a unique variety and it is found in some parts of the country. Recently, Twitter user Swetha Boddu shared a photo of “black turmeric”. This type of turmeric is blue and is more expensive than the usual one.

In her tweet, Boddu claims black turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and is also used for the treatment of cancers.

She has also urged people to go for local items over the hybrid ones.

Ever heard of Black Turmeric? Has lovely blue colour! Found on field inspection



It's rare, Ayurvedic. A powerful antioxidant, used in some cancers. Tons of other benefits. Costly too



Our #biodiversity is wonderful.

Choose local over hybrid pic.twitter.com/JnbGLBDhmF — Swetha Boddu, IFS (@swethaboddu) January 12, 2021

In response to Boddu’s tweet, Dr Deepa Sharma shared a picture of the black turmeric plant.

She also mentioned the scientific name of the plant that it is Kachur, an Ayurvedic herb used in the treatment of fever, joint pain, skin disorder, respiratory disorders, dyspepsia, vomiting, abdominal cramp, cough, and that it also helps in regularizing menstruation, and urine disorders.

Black turmeric is found in parts of North East India and Madhya Pradesh.

It is a rare spice variety available in both powdered and fresh forms and is also medicinal, just like yellow turmeric.

It has also been revealed that the endangered medicinal plant is very difficult to cultivate and has a low yielding capacity.