Fans of Simba ‘All Gold Tomato Sauce’ crisps start petition for company not to discontinue the flavour
Fans of the popular Simba “All Gold Tomato Sauce” crisps have started a petition for the company not to discontinue the flavour.
Simba announced last week that its traditional tomato sauce flavour had been voted out by South Africans, following its “Choose Me or Lose Me” campaign.
The campaign invited fans of the delicious crisps to choose which of the three iconic flavour chip flavours – salt and vinegar, tomato sauce, and cheese and onion – should survive, which one should be discontinued. Simba salt and vinegar and cheese and onion have survived the cut.
Fans expressed their disappointment on social media and soon afterwards, created a petition.
The petition, which is on change.org, states: “South Africa's favourite flavour of Simba chips is going to be discontinued. Please sign to bring Simba tomato sauce flavour back.”
The senior marketing director for salty snacks at PepsiCo and custodian of the Simba brand, Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu, said South Africans had distinctive tastes that set us apart from other nations.
Ndlovu said the company took its role very seriously in catering to those tastes, which was why it had consulted its consumers and let them have a say when considering changing its flavours.
She said the “Choose Me or Lose Me” campaign had clearly caught the nation’s imagination, with thousands of votes having been received.
“We saw the leading flavour change a few times. Salt and Vinegar was at top of the rankings for a while, then Cheese and Onion took over. But it was very close, and anything could have happened,” said Ndlovu.
“South Africans have always loved sweet, salty, creamy, and tangy flavours. But recently, they are showing interest in meaty flavours, and flavours that evoke our braai cultures, such as Shisanyama, Chilli Biltong, and Chakalaka.
“These familiar, nostalgic flavours mean something to South Africans. In a sense, they help to bind us together. Our tastes do gradually develop. At Simba, we need to be in touch with our customers to ensure that we're giving them what they need and that we remain relevant in that evolving taste context.”