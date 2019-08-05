Fun was had at the Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival.



Under the theme “A Return to the African Future,” Malandela House on Fire was packed with lovers of the African culture for the Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival which took place on August 3.





Attendees came dressed in rich African Couture, indulging in tasty foods with some of Africa's finest blessing them with splendid performances - celebrating the diverse colourful, traditions that make Africa for what it is, while embracing the prospects of a bright, promising future.









Apart from the interactive culinary programme by the much-loved Ultimate Braai MasterPete Goffe-Wood and global culinary sensation Siba Mtongana, eSwatini foodies also prepared some tasty meals. From sticky wings to spicy bunny chows, all was there.









When it came to fashion, everyone stuck to the theme but it was the local fashion makers who stood out the most with their handmade accessories. Mama Lungile stole the hearts of many with her stylish bags made from recycled material.





Mama Lungile with her waterproof bags made from recycled materials.





And of course, it wouldn't be a complete festival without musicians taking it to the stage to show off their talent. There was the likes of Amanda Mo causing a frenzy on the stage as well as our very own Bongo Maffin.





Hello hello hello Sanibonani.



Greetings from Jah Seed



Can you hear my screams?



Last night #LujuFestival pic.twitter.com/M1hbECRBLB — Teacher Bae From The Tini 🇸🇿 (@MsGugstar) August 4, 2019

Here's more of what went down at the festival.





I got back to Eswatini Thursday night, and I’ve beeeen such a social butterfly. First the #luju pre-launch, then #lujufestival . Making up for lost time pic.twitter.com/lVyir7yYDQ — Nala (@seluliwe_) August 4, 2019





This year's Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival was the second, following it’s hugely successful inaugural edition last year.