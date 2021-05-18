Food and drinks that can help you sleep better at night

Sleeping well at night is incredibly important. It rejuvenates us and preps us to kick-start the next day with energy. But often, we find that no matter how exhausted we might be, we can’t sleep. The next day, we’re tired, irritable and exhausted.

Studies have shown that most people struggle to get a good night's sleep. But all is not lost – there are things we can do to change this such as making our rooms more sleep-friendly by using a good pillow and keeping the room cool and dark.

Various food can also help us get a better night’s rest. Certain chemicals, vitamins and proteins help calm anxiety and induce sleep.

Health expert Maria Ascencao says research shows that nearly half of all adults report regular sleep difficulties, and sleep deprivation is considered a global pandemic, which is why people are seeking natural ways to improve sleep quality.

Ascencao says that improving sleep health can be complex as it's affected by mental health, underlying physical conditions and even environmental issues such as room temperature and light exposure.

“Try a daily sleep schedule, practice a pre-bed routine, disconnect from screens two hours before bed, remove stimulants like caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol, exercise regularly, follow a nutritious diet, and manage stress,” she suggests.

“Try natural remedies for calm, such as Bach Rescue Night, and high-quality supplements to help induce and improve sleep, such as the potent saffron extract, Felix, BetterYou DLux vitamin D oral spray, proven to work better than pills, and Biomax Magnesium with liposomal magnesium for greater absorption. This may help improve sleep health.”

Ascencao’s foods and drink suggestions to help aid sleep:

Nuts

Nuts, like almonds and walnuts, are rich in healthy fats and nutrients such as phosphorus, riboflavin, manganese, fibre, and antioxidants which are linked to helping lower the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. They are contain melatonin, a hormone that helps the body prepare for sleep, and magnesium, which helps improve sleep quality and reduces inflammation.

Turkey

Turkey is high in protein which is important to keep muscles strong, regulate appetite, and promote tiredness. Turkey contains vitamins and minerals such as riboflavin, phosphorus, selenium, and the amino acid tryptophan which increases the production of melatonin.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea contains antioxidants that help reduce inflammation to fight chronic disease, boost the immune system, reduce anxiety and depression, improve skin health and promote sleepiness.

Kiwi

Kiwis contain nutrients such as vitamin C, K, folate, potassium, high amounts of fibre, and carotenoid antioxidants that may improve digestive health, reduce inflammation, and lower cholesterol.

Studies show that adults who consumed two kiwis an hour before bed fell asleep 42% quicker than those who didn’t eat anything. They contain serotonin, a brain chemical that regulates the sleep cycle. Vitamin C and carotenoids are also found to have sleep-promoting effects.

Seafood

Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, trout and mackerel, increase the production of serotonin which helps enhance sleep and are rich in vitamin D and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA (polyunsaturated fatty acids) known for reducing inflammation, protecting against heart disease and promoting brain health.

